Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The public is invited to attend.
Auditions to be held at Playhouse
Playhouse in the Park is hosting auditions for the upcoming “9 to 5 The Musical.” Auditions are for 18 and older at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at the new Playhouse Annex on 907 Arcadia Circle. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or visit www.playhousemurray.org.
Kindergarten readiness program offered
A free kindergarten readiness program designed with station-based play that is developmentally appropriate for kids to run and play with others will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is open for children 16 months to 5. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 270-753-1452.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, March 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Canine Good Citizen class offered
Space is available in the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Canine Good Citizen class which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. You will learn to work together on basic obedience skills. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Call 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net and register for the eight session course.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The speaker will be Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street, who will present an interactive visual history of Murray. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
Hazel WC to hold rebate day Tuesday
The Hazel Woman’s Club will hold a rebate day at Sirloin Stockade from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Coupons are available at sirloinstockademurray.com or from any club member. Coupons must be presented at the time of purchase.
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
WoodmenLife chapters to meet Tuesday
WoodmenLife chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Chapters will furnish sandwiches, chips and drinks, and members are asked to bring dessert. School supplies for high school students will be collected and needed are 3x5 ruled notecards, mechanical pencils and one-inch to one and one-half inch binders with view fronts. A speaker from the Calloway County Family Resource Center will present the program. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Tiffany Stanger on “Stretching with Tiffany.” Cathy Mathis is the hostess.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
