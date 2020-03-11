CCHS Choir to hold cabaret
The Calloway County High School Choir will host its Spring Dessert Cabaret at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the high school cafeteria. The choir will perform and desserts and drinks will be served. A $5 contribution will be accepted at the door. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Home Dept. to meet Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the clubhouse. The program will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The hostess is Pat Harris.
Canine Good Citizen class offered
Space is available in the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Canine Good Citizen class which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. You will learn to work together on basic obedience skills. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Call 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net and register for the eight session course.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Angelia Boyd of CASA By the Lakes. The hostesses are Susan Strong and Shirley Uzzle.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Dalton Conference Room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Deana Savely, care service coordinator, will be the guest speaker. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Cooking program offered at CCPL
A Cooking Through the Calendar program will be offered each month at the Calloway County Public Library. The March class will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 16, on breakfast hash. Register by calling the Calloway County Extension Office at 270-753-1452 or online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Republican Party to hold mass meeting
The Calloway County Republican Party will hold a mass meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Weaks Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to elect three slates - delegates and alternates to the First District Convention; slate of delegates and alternates to the state convention; and a delegate to serve on each of the four District Convention committees. The District Convention is April 15 in Madisonville. For more information, call 270-227-8944.
Blood donor opportunity
A Murray Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall.
MAG to offer Side-by-Side workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announce its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, studio classes will be held starting Tuesday, March 31, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
