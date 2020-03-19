Canceled or postponed events:
• The Murray Woman’s Club’s Contest Awards Night scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
• Make A Difference Day scheduled for March 21.
• The Calloway County Conservation Banquet and Board Meeting scheduled for March 24.
• Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
• MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Radio Auction scheduled for March 25-28.
• Master Gardeners TNT Lecture schedule for Thursday, March 19.
• The MWC Alpha Department meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
• The Rotary Club of Murray meetings scheduled for the next three weeks - March 19, March 26, and April 2.
• The NAMI Support Group scheduled to meet Thursday, March 19.
• The Compassionate Friends meeting scheduled for March 26.
• Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant scheduled for March 28.
• Hazel Woman’s Club scheduled to meet Thursday, March 19.
• The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled to meet Monday, March 23.
• Program on All About Kentucky “Fair Maps,” scheduled for Sunday, March 29.
• Kiwanis of Murray scheduled to meet Thursday, March 19.
• Quilt Lovers of Murray scheduled to meet Thursday, March 19.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is currently open to all for viewing.
Facebook page for Calloway County
There is a new Facebook page, Calloway County Collective, which has an abundance of information for all those in Calloway County.
MAG to offer Side-by-Side workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announce its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, studio classes will be held starting Tuesday, March 31, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (grades 6-12) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal mix and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. In addition, new or gently-used blankets are needed. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Kids Care for Hunger offers meals
The Murray Kids Care for Hunger Association has macaroni and cheese and oatmeal meals available to those in need. Each box contains 36 packages and each package serves six meals. Contact Ed Davis at 270-227-7292 or Loretta Jobs at 270-973-0205.
