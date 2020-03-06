MWC Sigma Department to meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be an update on LOTUS. The hostesses are Lynn Caulkins and Jessica Rojas.
Auditions to be held at Playhouse
Playhouse in the Park is hosting auditions for the upcoming “9 to 5 The Musical.” Auditions are for 18 and older at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at the new Playhouse Annex on 907 Arcadia Circle. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or visit www.playhousemurray.org.
JPHS will meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Hotel Metropolitan at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah. Christopher L. Thornock, an archaeologist and the Heritage Program manager at Land Between the Lakes, will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
Kindergarten readiness program offered
A free kindergarten readiness program designed with station-based play that is developmentally appropriate for kids to run and play with others will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is open for children 16 months to 5. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 270-753-1452.
PEO Sisterhood to meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church. All members are encouraged to attend.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
CC Republican Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Pagliai’s. Free pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Lincoln-Reagan Dinner to be held March 14, and the Calloway County Republican Mass Meeting to be held March 16, will be discussed. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
Canine Good Citizen class offered
Space is available in the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Canine Good Citizen class which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. You will learn to work together on basic obedience skills. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Call 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net and register for the eight session course.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The speaker will be Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street, who will present an interactive visual history of Murray. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
MAG offers clay classes
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces upcoming clay classes for teens and adults. There will be multiple sessions for beginners and intermediates in wheel-throwing and slab building. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The public is invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, March 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.