Canceled events:
•The Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group scheduled for Monday, March 16.
•The Murray Woman’s Club’s Contest Awards Night scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
• Make A Difference Day scheduled for March 21.
•The Calloway County Conservation Banquet and Board Meeting scheduled for March 24.
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
•MKY Cares Ricky Lampkin Radio Auction scheduled for March 25-28.
•Meals on Wheels Fundraiser Meal at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center scheduled for March 17.
•The St. Patrick’s Day Bake Sale at the Calloway County Circuit Clerk’s Office scheduled for March 17.
MWC Music Department will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the clubhouse. Kelsey Blanco, vocalist, will present the program. The hostesses are Joann Niffenegger, Pamela Seward, Sondra Rice and Sandra Farthing.
MAG to offer Side-by-Side workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky announce its upcoming Side-by-Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with Murray State University art education, studio classes will be held starting Tuesday, March 31, after which students will complete a collaborative work with a local artist, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a free program, but registration is limited. For more information and registration, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
MCC Park Board to meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. There will be a public hearing for the purpose of public input for an LWCF grant for path construction and playground improvement. The finance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
MWC Theta Dept. meets Tuesday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the clubhouse. The program will be on Robotics. The hostesses are Pat McMullin and Betsy West.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the library. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
Master Gardeners TNT planned
The Calloway County Master Gardeners T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Dr. Brian Parr will present the program on “All Things Hemp.” The talk is free and open to all interested.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesdays
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
