Canceled or postponed events:
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
•The Rotary Club of Murray meeting scheduled for April 2.
• Al-Anon Support Group scheduled for Mondays is canceled for March 30.
• The Calloway County Fire Protection Board scheduled for April 6.
• The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club April 2 meeting.
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club April 9 meeting.
• The Cuba-Pilot Oak Alumni Dinner scheduled for April 10.
• TOPS’ weekly meetings through until April 12.
• The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
• The Murray Woman’s Club Executive Board meeting scheduled for April 6.
MAG offers project for the public
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center invites the public of all ages to write, draw, paint, stamp, collage or stitch postcards to be mailed and then exhibited in storefront windows in downtown Murray. This “P3 Mail Art Exhibit,” (Pandemic Postcard Project) is to help the community stay connected, to encourage creativity at home and to provide a platform for expression during these uncertain times. For more information, visit the MAG website at www.murrayartguild.org.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is now open to all for viewing.
Trees available at Conservation Office
Free trees are available at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. The trees are available for self-serve and are located on the north side of the building.
MHS SBDM Council to meet via Google
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, via Google Meeting, a virtual meeting platform. Those interested in attending the virtual meeting should contact Murray High School at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
