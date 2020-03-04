JPHS will meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Hotel Metropolitan at 724 Oscar Cross Ave. in Paducah. Christopher L. Thornock, an archaeologist and the Heritage Program manager at Land Between the Lakes, will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
Kindergarten readiness program offered
A free kindergarten readiness program designed with station-based play that is developmentally appropriate for kids to run and play with others will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is open for children 16 months to 5. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 270-753-1452.
West KY NOW meets Thursday
West KY NOW chapter will meet Thursday, March 5, at the Big Apple Cafe. A social will be at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the clubhouse. The program will be a question-and-answer session with Master Gardeners. The hostesses are Barbara Blalock, Shirley Uzzle and Greta Harris.
Alzheimer’s group will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Suite G. Warren Hopkins, attorney, will be the guest speaker. Lights refreshments will be served.
MAG offers classes for youth
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its spring classes for youth. Second Saturdays, Afterschool Studio, Messy Friday and Clay Lantern workshops will be held starting in March for youth 2 to teens, depending upon workshop. No experience is required and all classes are taught in a process-oriented, pressure-free environment. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 to register or go online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Dexter-Almo Water District to meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Tater Day Pageant planned
The 2020 Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the North Marshall Middle School Gymnasium. The contest is open to all single girls from 13-19 who live in Marshall County or adjoining counties. The entry fee is $50. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 27. For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 270-703-0551 or Jessica Phillips at 270-703-3086.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
PEO Sisterhood to meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church. All members are encouraged to attend.
