National Day of Prayer planned
The National Day of Prayer will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Murray Family Church at 411 Maple St. The public is invited to attend.
Max Hurt Memorial planned for May 5
The annual Max Hurt Memorial Rotary Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 5, at the Murray Country Club. Lunch will be served at noon and a shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300 ($75 per person) for a four-person scramble payable to the Murray Rotary Club. Registration forms are available at the Murray Country Club or email lacosta@mcconnellinsurance.com. For more information, call Hays at 270-978-0137.
CCFPD Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com.
MWC Kappa Department to meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will celebrate “Ladies Night Out” at the home of Dorinda Craig at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. For more information, call Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Cameron to be in Murray
KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be in Murray from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Pagliai’s. All those interested are invited to attend.
Friendship Cemetery to host work day
The Friendship Cemetery at Kirk Ridge Road off of Liberty Road will have a maintenance day Saturday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Light work will be done on the grounds to prepare for mowing season. If unable to attend, but would like to contribute toward future mowing, donations may be sent to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-293-2817.
Harbour Youth Service Center to meet
The Laker Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For questions, call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390.
Denim workshop offered
The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers will host a one-day workshop, “Denim Upcycling Bonanza,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road. The class is open to the eight-county area and will be limited to 15 participants. There is a $10 charge with a sewing machine, sewing kit and all project materials furnished. For more information and to register, call Connie Talent at 270-293-2349 or the McCracken County Extension Office at 270-554-9520. Deadline to register is May 19.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061
Floral & Iris Color Show planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Hazel Center to host Open House
The Hazel Community Center will host an Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The center has undergone a renovation and visitors are encouraged to come to see the transformation of this historic building.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Trade Day to be Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
