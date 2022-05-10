Primary Election Forum may be viewed
The Murray Woman’s Club Primary Election Forum for local candidates held on May 3 can be viewed as a YouTube video on the candidates Facebook page, as well as on Murray Electric System TV channel. Candidates appeared and spoke who are running for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Calloway County Sheriff and Calloway County Magistrate District 1. This may be viewed until May 17 and it appears at the top of every hour around the clock.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18. The meal is Cajun gumbo, rice, Mexican cornbread, potato salad and banana pudding for $7. Pre-order by Tuesday, May 17, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
MWC Music Dept. to host musical event
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Time for Music,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the MWC Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from Kathy Bodine, 270-917-1513 or Bobbie Weatherly, 270-227-7732. Dinner and entertainment will be presented with all proceeds to benefit music scholarships.
Drive-thru food pantry offered
A drive-thru food pantry will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at Kirksey United Methodist Church. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and food will be delivered to your car.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the Library Media Center.
MAG to present art series class
The MAG Community Art Center will present a class series by local artist, Anne Beyer, who will teach the process of clay handbuilding and pit firing. Experience is not necessary, and students will leave with finished pieces. This is a three-part class beginning Friday, May 13, and continuing Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
MES SBDM Council to meet
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the library. Those interested are invited to attend.
MAG presents May exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center presents its May MAG Gallery exhibition, “Sisters, Nurtured by Nature,” by artists and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Annette Mooso Sitton. Using fiber arts, paintings and drawings, each sister’s artwork shares a special sensibility towards nature, highlighting what features they find alluring. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The exhibit will run from May 13-28, can may be viewed by the public during MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to
Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the clubhouse.
American Legion to provide flags
American Legion Post 73 will provide free flags to families that want to mark the graves of veterans. Flags are available each Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall, 310 Bee Creek Drive (off of North 4th Street). One or two flags per family will be provided until they are no longer available. The public is welcome to visit the American Legion Veteran’s Hall to see what is offered for veterans and their families.
KUMC hosts community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support our food pantry and local food charities. The public is welcome.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Jeep Jamboree to be held this weekend
The Land Between the Lakes Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend, will begin from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Kenlake State Resort Park. For more information, visit www.jeepjamboreeusa.com/.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, May 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
