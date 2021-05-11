MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the clubhouse. Tiffany Stanger will present the program on stretching exercises and the benefits. All members are urged to attend.
CCPL to close Friday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Friday, May 14, for a staff professional development day.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming volunteer training session to begin mid-May. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once 30 hours of training is completed, volunteers are assigned to a case by the judge. In recent years, the program has seen a growth rate of 38.7% and cases continue to increase. If interested, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Den Youth Service Center will meet
The Den Youth Service Center will have an advisory council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Murray High School. For more information, contact Janeann Turner at 270-753-6565.
MAG to hold in-person MAG Makers
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its upcoming in-person MAG Makers, held on the second Thursday of the month for teens and adults. The May 13 project will be from 6-7 p.m. and participants will create bowls for Need Line’s Empty Bowl Project. All ages are welcome. The fee is $3 per person. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and selected “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
MAG to offer workshops for youth
The MAG Community Art Center announces a variety of summer workshops for youth ages 3 to 18, starting in June. Taught by local artists and art educators, there will be workshops in woodworking, clay, 3D pop art sculptures, slow stitching, weaving, printing making and multimedia, batik and virtual Messy Friday. These workshops will be held in person, except for Messy Friday. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may call the school for the link to join.
CC Board of Health to meet virtually
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet through a video teleconference at noon Tuesday, May 25. The agenda topics include opening, approval of prior board meeting minutes, FY 22 budget presentatiobn, director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff of the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, call Kim Paschall, interim Public Health director or Stephanie Hays, finance administrator, at 270-753-3361.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Brad Byford, 196 Bluebell Circle, New Concord, KY 42071.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on bread and fresh vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, men’s and women’s deodorant and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
