CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. The format will be through videoconferencing. The meeting can be viewed via a livestream at https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings.
MMS SBDM Council meets Thursday
The Murray Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, via Google meeting. Anyone interested in attending the virtual meeting should contact MMS at 270-753-5125 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal or biscuit mix,bread, hotdogs and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and will be a virtual meeting. Anyone interested may access the link to join on the CCHS SBDM webpage.
Make A Difference Day canceled
The Bill Wells Make A Difference Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 23, has been canceled.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.