MWC to host memorial service
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service to recognize club members who have died since May 2019 through April 2021. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. The club members to be memorialized are Sylvia Puckett, Annie Nance, Barbara Brandon, Sina Richardson and Oneida Boyd. Family, friends and club members are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The Music Department Chorus will participate. Following the memorial, a brief MWC General Meeting will be held with recognition of the 2020-21 Clubwoman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, as well as installation of new officers. No refreshments will be served.
MAG to offer workshops for youth
The MAG Community Art Center announces a variety of summer workshops for youth ages 3 to 18, starting in June. Taught by local artists and art educators, there will be workshops in woodworking, clay, 3D pop art sculptures, slow stitching, weaving, printing making and multimedia, batik and virtual Messy Friday. These workshops will be held in person, except for Messy Friday. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCPL to close Friday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Friday, May 14, for a staff professional development day.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming volunteer training session to begin mid-May. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once 30 hours of training is completed, volunteers are assigned to a case by the judge. In recent years, the program has seen a growth rate of 38.7% and cases continue to increase. If interested, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and selected “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
St. John to hold clothing giveaway
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will hold a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15.
CC Board of Health to meet virtually
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet through a video teleconference at noon Tuesday, May 25. The agenda topics include opening, approval of prior board meeting minutes, FY 22 budget presentation, director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff of the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, call Kim Paschall, interim Public Health director or Stephanie Hays, finance administrator, at 270-753-3361.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on Jiffy Corn Meal Mix.. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Designation of donations may be made to the following programs: pantry food, children weekend food Back Pack program; senior food program; homeless/transient food program; utility assistance program; cleaning and hygiene program; transportation program; and medical program.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Russell Chapel to open food pantry
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry and clothing closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. There will be a drive-thru for food. This is open to all.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park Pavilion. Visitors are welcome.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Seeking information from organizations
If there are any groups and organizations who are now meeting after suspending meetings last year due to COVID-19, please let me know and I will again publish your events in our Datebook. Until I hear from a group, I will assume you are not meeting. Contact me at 270-753-1916 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com.
