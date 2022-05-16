MWC Music Dept. to host musical event
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Time for Music,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the MWC Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from Kathy Bodine, 270-917-1513 or Bobbie Weatherly, 270-227-7732. Dinner and entertainment will be presented with all proceeds to benefit music scholarships.
Primary Election Forum may be viewed
The Murray Woman’s Club Primary Election Forum for local candidates held on May 3 can be viewed as a YouTube video on the candidates Facebook page, as well as on Murray Electric System TV channel. Candidates appeared and spoke who are running for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Calloway County Sheriff and Calloway County Magistrate District 1. This may be viewed until May 17 and it appears at the top of every hour around the clock.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 11, at Dumplin’s.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18. The meal is Cajun gumbo, rice, Mexican cornbread, potato salad and banana pudding for $7. Pre-order by Tuesday, May 17, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Drive-thru food pantry offered
A drive-thru food pantry will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at Kirksey United Methodist Church. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and food will be delivered to your car.
MAG to present art series class
The MAG Community Art Center will present a class series by local artist, Anne Beyer, who will teach the process of clay handbuilding and pit firing. Experience is not necessary, and students will leave with finished pieces. This is a three-part class beginning Friday, May 13, and continuing Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
MAG presents May exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center presents its May MAG Gallery exhibition, “Sisters, Nurtured by Nature,” by artists and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Annette Mooso Sitton. Using fiber arts, paintings and drawings, each sister’s artwork shares a special sensibility towards nature, highlighting what features they find alluring. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The exhibit will run from May 13-28, can may be viewed by the public during MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to
Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the MHS Conference Room. Those interested are invited to attend.
KUMC hosts community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support our food pantry and local food charities. The public is welcome.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Jeep Jamboree to be held this weekend
The Land Between the Lakes Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend, will begin from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Kenlake State Resort Park. For more information, visit www.jeepjamboreeusa.com/.
MWC Home Dept. will meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the clubhouse. The hostess is Marge Roy.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CC Conservation Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3080.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
