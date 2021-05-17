MAG to offer spindle turning class
The MAG Community Art Center announces a class in spindle turning from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with artist Wyatt Severs. Severs is a local woodworker and his teaching experience extends beyond MAG classes to schools such as the Paducah School of Art & Design, Penland School of Crafts and Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts. Students will review the basics of wood turning and then create from their own imaginations. Participants will be provided their own set of tools and materials. The workshop will be held outside, behind MAG, for beginners and intermediate teens and adults. The fee is $60. For more information or to register for the class visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC to host memorial service
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service to recognize club members who have died since May 2019 through April 2021. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. The club members to be memorialized are Sylvia Puckett, Annie Nance, Barbara Brandon, Sina Richardson and Oneida Boyd. Family, friends and club members are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The Music Department Chorus will participate. Following the memorial, a brief MWC General Meeting will be held with recognition of the 2020-21 Clubwoman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, as well as installation of new officers. No refreshments will be served.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and selected “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
CC Board of Health to meet virtually
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet through a video teleconference at noon Tuesday, May 25. The agenda topics include opening, approval of prior board meeting minutes, FY 22 budget presentation, director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff of the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, call Kim Paschall, interim Public Health director or Stephanie Hays, finance administrator, at 270-753-3361.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on Jiffy Corn Meal Mix. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333. Need Line is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Designation of donations may be made to the following programs: pantry food, children weekend food Back Pack program; senior food program; homeless/transient food program; utility assistance program; cleaning and hygiene program; transportation program; and medical program.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Russell Chapel to open food pantry
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry and clothing closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. There will be a drive-thru for food. This is open to all.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park Pavilion. Visitors are welcome.
Seeking information from organizations
If there are any groups and organizations who are now meeting after suspending meetings last year due to COVID-19, please let me know and I will again publish your events in our Datebook. Until I hear from a group, I will not assume you are meeting. Contact me at 270-753-1916 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, in the faculty lounge.
CCHS seeks minority representative
Calloway County High School has a minority parent representative opening on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council. Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. The special election will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the front commons area of CCHS. For questions, contact Christopher King at 270-762-7374, ext. 6119.
CC Tea Party will meet May 24
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, May 24, at Pagliai’s. Richard Nelson of the Commonwealth Policy Center will speak via Zoom about the CPC’s work in support of conservative causes in Kentucky. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
American Legion offers help for veterans
Representatives from American Legion Post 73 of Murray will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis, from 1-4 p.m., to help veterans with claims at the American Legion Post 73 on Bee Creek Drive.
