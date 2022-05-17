First Baptist celebrates 175 years Sunday
First Baptist Church of Murray is celebrating 175 years on Sunday, May 22. Worship is at 10 a.m. and lunch will be held in the Family Life Center immediately following. The public is welcome to attend.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. This month’s program will be a Quilter’s Yard Sale. Prospective members are welcome.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18. The meal is Cajun gumbo, rice, Mexican cornbread, potato salad and banana pudding for $7. Pre-order by Tuesday, May 17, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bad Bob’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MAG presents May exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center presents its May MAG Gallery exhibition, “Sisters, Nurtured by Nature,” by artists and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Annette Mooso Sitton. Using fiber arts, paintings and drawings, each sister’s artwork shares a special sensibility towards nature, highlighting what features they find alluring. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The exhibit will run from May 13-28, can may be viewed by the public during MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to
Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the MHS Conference Room. Those interested are invited to attend.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Paula Cathey on “When a Family Has a Stroke.”
CC TEA Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, May 23 at Pagliai’s. Dr. Richard Crouch will speak on bills recently passed by the Kentucky legislature that pertain to public schools. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
CC Board of Health to meet May 24
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual video conference meeting at noon Tuesday, May 24. The agenda topics include director’s report, program updates, other items and adjournment. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of this video teleconference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The public may join the meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87603495197?pwd=P0AYMOZm5c6uVAAwHJwmbxEQ9J8jAf.1; Meeting ID: 876 0349 5197; Passcode: 5aCzd1.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary School will hold a special-called Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
MWC to hold Memorial Service
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Memorial Service, Salad Supper and Installation Services at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Those members who have passed this year will be remembered, and new officers will be installed. All members are urged to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.