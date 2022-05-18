Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
First Baptist celebrates 175 years Sunday
First Baptist Church of Murray is celebrating 175 years on Sunday, May 22. Worship is at 10 a.m. and lunch will be held in the Family Life Center immediately following. The public is welcome to attend.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. This month’s program will be a Quilter’s Yard Sale. Prospective members are welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bad Bob’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CC TEA Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, May 23 at Pagliai’s. Dr. Richard Crouch will speak on bills recently passed by the Kentucky legislature that pertain to public schools. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Paula Cathey on “When a Family Has a Stroke.”
CC Board of Health to meet May 24
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual video conference meeting at noon Tuesday, May 24. The agenda topics include director’s report, program updates, other items and adjournment. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of this video teleconference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The public may join the meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87603495197?pwd=P0AYMOZm5c6uVAAwHJwmbxEQ9J8jAf.1; Meeting ID: 876 0349 5197; Passcode: 5aCzd1.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary School will hold a special-called Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
MWC to hold Memorial Service
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Memorial Service, Salad Supper and Installation Services at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Those members who have passed this year will be remembered, and new officers will be installed. All members are urged to attend.
Hicks Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
