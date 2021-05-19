David Johnson Chorus to perform
The David Johnson Chorus will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at First Methodist Church in Murray. This is the chorus’ final tour. The public is invited to attend.
CC Tea Party will meet May 24
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, May 24, at Pagliai’s. Richard Nelson of the Commonwealth Policy Center will speak via Zoom about the CPC’s work in support of conservative causes in Kentucky. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
MAG to offer spindle turning class
The MAG Community Art Center announces a class in spindle turning from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with artist Wyatt Severs. Severs is a local woodworker and his teaching experience extends beyond MAG classes to schools such as the Paducah School of Art & Design, Penland School of Crafts and Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts. Students will review the basics of wood turning and then create from their own imaginations. Participants will be provided their own set of tools and materials. The workshop will be held outside, behind MAG, for beginners and intermediate teens and adults. The fee is $60. For more information or to register for the class visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC to host memorial service
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service to recognize club members who have died since May 2019 through April 2021. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. The club members to be memorialized are Sylvia Puckett, Annie Nance, Barbara Brandon, Sina Richardson and Oneida Boyd. Family, friends and club members are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The Music Department Chorus will participate. Following the memorial, a brief MWC General Meeting will be held with recognition of the 2020-21 Clubwoman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, as well as installation of new officers. No refreshments will be served.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and select “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
CC Board of Health to meet virtually
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet through a video teleconference at noon Tuesday, May 25. The agenda topics include opening, approval of prior board meeting minutes, FY 22 budget presentation, director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff of the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, call Kim Paschall, interim Public Health director or Stephanie Hays, finance administrator, at 270-753-3361.
Seeking information from organizations
If there are any groups and organizations who are now meeting after suspending meetings last year due to COVID-19, please let me know and I will again publish your events in our Datebook. Until I hear from a group, I will not assume you are meeting. Contact me at 270-753-1916 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com.
CCHS seeks minority representative
Calloway County High School has a minority parent representative opening on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council. Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. The special election will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the front commons area of CCHS. For questions, contact Christopher King at 270-762-7374, ext. 6119.
Great Rivers Sierra Club to meet
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will hold a Zoom meeting with Sarah Lynn Cunningham at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Cunningham is the executive director of the Louisville Climate Action Network. She will speak about “Solar Energy Solutions.” Those interested can find a link to register for the program at KY Sierra Club, Great Rivers Group
