CCPL announces extended opening date
The Calloway County Public Library’s temporary construction closure has been extended due to weather delays in the project. The tentative re-opening date is Monday, May 15. The CCPL parking lot, ground and building is available only to construction crew members. The CCPL Book Drop is currently located at University Church of Christ on North 12th Street. CCPL staff assistance with library cards, accounts and resources is available by emailing contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org or by calling 270-753-2288. The library will host Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days on Tuesday, May 3, Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, in the lower level of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Services will include material returns and checkouts, notary services, printing, copies and computer and internet usage. More information and updates may be found at https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
Pre-order CC Bicentennial History Book
The Calloway County Bicentennial History Book is available to pre-order at a discount price until May 15. To order, go to www. acclaimpress.com, call 573-472-9800, or email calloway200book@acclaimpress.com. The cost is $44.99 until May 15. Committee members stated there might be a few books available when they are released in November, but in order to ensure a copy, orders need to be made before May 15.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce, canned mixed vegetables, canned fruit, canned spinach and eggs. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, toothpaste, dish liquid and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the clubhouse. President Joetta Kelly urges all members to attend.
Floral/Iris Color Show/lunch planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is sponsoring its seventh annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale & Luncheon on Thursday, May 5. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with a $1 entry fee for each stem. Judging is from 9:30-11 a.m. Viewing and voting for the People’s Choice award is from 11 a.m. until noon. A luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with door prizes. Luncheon tickets are available from any member of the Garden Department or by calling Dee Morgan at 270-767-1030. Tickets are limited. All events are at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St.
MWC to host election forum
The Murray Woman’s Club is holding a Primary Election Forum, “Meet the Candidates,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the clubhouse. Candidates in contested racers for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Sheriff and Districts 1 and 2 Magistrates are invited to speak. The public is encouraged to attend.
CCFPD Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Friends of CCPL to host book sale
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a book sale at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle Saturday, May 7, beginning at 8 a.m. For volunteer information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
MWC Music Dept. to host musical event
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Time for Music,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the MWC Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from Kathy Bodine, 270-917-1513 or Bobbie Weatherly, 270-227-7732. Dinner and entertainment will be presented with all proceeds to benefit music scholarships.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the home of Carolyn Johnson. A potluck will be held for the end of the year meeting. All members are urged to attend.
Mother’s Day Luncheon planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church will sponsor a Mother’s Day Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Main Street Youth Center. Speakers for the event will be La’Keitha Jones, Belinda Davis and Tameka Kendricks. The public is welcome to attend and donations will be accepted.
Wizard of Oz to be presented
The Wizard of Oz will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Playhouse in the Park. Tickets are $8 and are available online at www.playhousemurray.org, or by calling the office at 270-759-1752.
MAG to present art series class
The MAG Community Art Center will present a class series by local artist, Anne Beyer, who will teach the process of clay handbuilding and pit firing. Experience is not necessary, and students will leave with finished pieces. This is a three-part class beginning Friday, May 13, and continuing Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CCHS SBDM Council election to be held
Calloway County High School will hold an election for a parent representative on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. For questions, contact CCHS at 270-762-7374.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.