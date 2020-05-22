Downtown Market to open Saturday
The Downtown Farmers Market is scheduled to open Saturday, May 23 at 7 a.m. Participants must wear a mask to visit the Murray court square for the open-air market for fresh produce and crafts. Social distancing will be required. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday through the end of October.
CCHS to hold senior parade
A Senior Salute Parade will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Calloway County High School. The parade will enter on the board side of the high school and exit in the circle drive in front of the high school. Seniors, parents, underclassmen and community members will parade around the building and the CCSD faculty and staff will be in various areas of the parking lot. Only faculty and staff may be outside of their vehicles and in the parking lot. Play some music, social distance, wear cap and gowns if so desired, a Laker shirt, and bring signs. Please be at the school by 6:40 p.m.
Project Appleseed to be held
Project Appleseed will hold a rifle clinic May 30-31 at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both experienced shooters and beginners will learn from this instruction. About 400 rounds will be fired. This is a family-friendly event. The fee is $65 for adults and $25 for youth under 18, law enforcement officers, and active and retired military. Information and registration may be found at www.appleseedinfo.org and select “events,” or call 270-293-1250.
MAG to hold virtual classes for children
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will hold virtual summer classes for children beginning June 1. Using a Zoom format, there will be week-long classes in nature journaling, drawing, multi-media, painting and clay for a wide variety of ages, taught by local artists and art educators. Material kits may be picked up at the MAG the Friday before classes begin. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Golden Pond school reunion canceled
The annual Golden Pond area school reunion will not be held on June 6, as previously scheduled.
Open house to be at held at museum
In honor of Memorial Day and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, an open house will be held at Huldy’s 1940’s and World War II Museum at Roses’ Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The museum features one classic antique automobile, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, book and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s, plus a few things from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I.
Memorial Day ceremonies planned
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct commemorative ceremonies Monday, May 25, at cemeteries in Calloway County and at the post’s Veterans’ Hall. The schedule is: 9:30 a.m. Ceremony at Elm Grove Cemetery; 10:10 a.m. Ceremony at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. Ceremony at Billy Lane Lauffer gravesite in Murray Memorial Gardens; 10:50 a.m. Ceremony at Murray City Cemetery; and 11:20 a.m. Ceremony at Post 73. In the event of rain and especially lightning, the tour will be canceled. The public and all veterans are invited to attend.
MES Board to meet Tuesday
The Murray Electric System Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the Tommy Carroll Conference Room. The public is invited but must practice social distancing.
