Community Drive-Thru to be May 26
Need Line will offer a Community Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. Participants must provide a proof of address with a piece of mail that includes name and current address and must live in Murray-Calloway County. Each person will receive a variety of nonperishable items, meats, pantry items and food from Feeding America. This event is open to the public. Need Line is at 509 N. 8th St.
Rotary concert to be presented
The Rotary Club of Murray will present a concert series at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. The first show of the series will be “Sounds of Memphis” presented by the Badgett Playhouse. This concert is free and open to the public.
Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Dumplin’s. The hostess will be Mona Bolin, presenter Bonnie Higginson and the devotion will be given by Sue Overbey.
Legion to host Memorial Day program
American Legion Post 73 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29. The Legion’s Veterans Hall will open at noon with refreshments being served. The ceremonial program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with post members who have passed to be memorialized. Dr. Winfield Rose and Legionnaire Fred Ahrens will be the speakers. The public is invited to attend this event.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com.
CC Democratic Party meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Pagliai’s. Guest speaker will be Dr. Ken Wolf. All Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Vonnie Hays Adams at 270-331-4783.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Breast Cancer Group to meet Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Bad Bob’s Restaurant. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Special Olympics Golf offered
The Murray Rockets Special Olympics Golf sign-up will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course at 2814 Pottertown Road. Golf is free and loaner clubs are available. Levels welcome from beginners to advanced. Must be 8 years old. Volunteers and Unified partners (non-disabled peers who partner with athletes for training and competition) are needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9552.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a meeting at 12 noon Tuesday, May 30 at the Calloway County Health Department at 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include program updates, director’s report, financial report and other items, and the meeting is open to the public. A virtual option is available and information will be published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
MWC to host Memorial/Salad Supper
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service and Salad Supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the clubhouse. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of soup, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned green vegetables, Spam, pork & beans, canned pears, salmon, instant potatoes, canned English peas, canned beef or chicken, canned potatoes, canned carrots, Complete Meal box, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, dry beans, Jiffy cornmeal mix, canned turnip greens, rice, red beans, canned tomatoes, tuna, pickles, mayonnaise, cereal bars, Pop Tarts, applesauce, instant pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned pineapple, dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, canned peaches, flour, cornmeal, sugar, cooking oil, salt/pepper, noodles/macaroni, Kool Aid drink mix, tea bags, any juice, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, pop-top foods, mustard, catsup and pickle relish. Freezer/cooler items needed are eggs and butter. Cleaning and hygiene products needed are toilet paper, bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, size 4 & 5 baby diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent and dish liquid. Any fresh vegetables and fruit are welcome. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.