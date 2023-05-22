Community Drive-Thru to be May 26

Need Line will offer a Community Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. Participants must provide a proof of address with a piece of mail that includes name and current address and must live in Murray-Calloway County. Each person will receive a variety of nonperishable items, meats, pantry items and food from Feeding America. This event is open to the public. Need Line is at 509 N. 8th St.