Singers needed for Freedom Fest Chorale
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
Magazine Club meeting planned
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Dumplin’s. Sherry Purdom is the hostess, with Mona Bolin to give the devotion and Sue Overbey will present the program.
MWC to hold Memorial Service
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Memorial Service, Salad Supper and Installation Services at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Those members who have passed this year will be remembered, and new officers will be installed. All members are urged to attend.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bad Bob’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
CC Board of Health meets May 24
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual video conference meeting at noon Tuesday, May 24. The agenda topics include director’s report, program updates, other items and adjournment. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of this video teleconference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The public may join the meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87603495197?pwd=P0AYMOZm5c6uVAAwHJwmbxEQ9J8jAf.1; Meeting ID: 876 0349 5197; Passcode: 5aCzd1.
Outland Reunion to be Sunday
The 54th Outland Reunion will be held Sunday, May 29, at Dover Park in Dover, Tennessee. Pictures will be taken at 10 a.m. and a lunch will be served at noon.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary School will hold a special-called Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of fresh produce, hot dogs, mustard, soup, loaf bread, hot dog buns, Ketchup and mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothpaste, dish liquid, laundry detergent and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion Post 73 to meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, May 26, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Blood drive opportunity
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St.
Summer music series to be in Paris
The City of Paris, Tennessee, is kicking off the Tuesdays in the Park summer music series at 7 p.m. May 31, with the James Green Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the free concert at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage. The Eiffel Tower Splash Park will be open with free admission for kids. Food trucks will be on site. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled.
CC Democratic Party will meet
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Three Oaks Community Center at 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Guest speakers will be local candidates for public office. All Democrats are invited to attend. For more information, call Vonnie Hays-Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
Lassiter Reunion planned
The 40th Lassiter Reunion will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Sirloin Stockade.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054.
