American Legion to honor veterans
American Legion Post 73 will honor veterans who have died Monday, May 31, Memorial Day. The post will provide free grave-marking American flags to the public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, or until supplies last. Prayer, rifle, salute and playing of Taps will be at the following cemeteries: 9 a.m. - Elm Grove; 9:30 a.m. - Ray Hays Memorial Garden; 10:15 a.m.- Coldwater Church of Christ; 10:40 a.m. - Murray Memorial Gardens; 11:15 a.m. - Murray City; noon - Invocation at American Legion Post 73. Tea, coffee and lemonade, cookies and cake will be served; 12:30 p.m. - Bell ringing, cross-walk and reading of names of veterans affiliated with Post 73 who have died since last Memorial Day; 12:50 - Prayer, rifle salute and playing of Taps; 1 p.m. - Three speakers for 10 minutes each; 1:35 p.m. Benediction by Post 73 Chaplain and adjournment. The public is invited to attend all ceremonies.
Great Rivers Sierra Club to meet
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will hold a Zoom meeting with Sarah Lynn Cunningham at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Cunningham is the executive director of the Louisville Climate Action Network. She will speak about “Solar Energy Solutions.” Those interested can find a link to register for the program at KY Sierra Club, Great Rivers Group.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and selected “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
Help offered for VA claims
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will be available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays to help veterans with VA claims. No appointment is necessary and clients will be seen on a first come-first served basis. For more information, call the message board at 270-761-8728, leave a message and you will receive a prompt reply.
MAG to offer spindle turning class
The MAG Community Art Center announces a class in spindle turning from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with artist Wyatt Severs. Severs is a local woodworker and his teaching experience extends beyond MAG classes to schools such as the Paducah School of Art & Design, Penland School of Crafts and Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts. Students will review the basics of wood turning and then create from their own imaginations. Participants will be provided their own set of tools and materials. The workshop will be held outside, behind MAG, for beginners and intermediate teens and adults. The fee is $60. For more information or to register for the class visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
CC Board of Health to meet virtually
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet through a video teleconference at noon Tuesday, May 25. The agenda topics include opening, approval of prior board meeting minutes, FY 22 budget presentation, director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff of the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, call Kim Paschall, interim Public Health director or Stephanie Hays, finance administrator, at 270-753-3361.
Seeking information from organizations
If there are any groups and organizations who are now meeting after suspending meetings last year due to COVID-19, please let me know and I will again publish your events in our Datebook. Until I hear from a group, I will not assume you are meeting. Contact me at 270-753-1916 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com.
American Legion meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, May 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Dr. Food and fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
WKY Educational Cooperative will meet
The Board of Directors of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Oasis Southwest Grill in Kuttawa.
Rockets to hold golf, softball sign ups
The Murray Special Olympics Rockets will hold a golf sign up from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Miller Golf Course. Please wear a collared shirt, bring water and clubs if you have them. Loaner clubs will be available. A COVID waiver must be signed by a guardian prior to practice. The Murray Rockets will also hold a softball sign up on Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at the Rockets Park in Kirksey. Bring a glove, bat, hat and water and be ready to practice. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
