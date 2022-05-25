Summer music series to be in Paris
The City of Paris, Tennessee, is kicking off the Tuesdays in the Park summer music series at 7 p.m. May 31, with the James Green Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the free concert at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage. The Eiffel Tower Splash Park will be open with free admission for kids. Food trucks will be on site. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled.
Singers needed for Freedom Fest Chorale
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
Magazine Club meeting planned
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Dumplin’s. Sherry Purdom is the hostess, with Mona Bolin to give the devotion and Sue Overbey will present the program.
MWC to hold Memorial Service
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Memorial Service, Salad Supper and Installation Services at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Those members who have passed this year will be remembered, and new officers will be installed. All members are urged to attend.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
Outland Reunion to be Sunday
The 54th Outland Reunion will be held Sunday, May 29, at Dover Park in Dover, Tennessee. Pictures will be taken at 10 a.m. and a lunch will be served at noon.
MES SBDM Council to meet
Murray Elementary School will hold a special-called Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of fresh produce, hot dogs, mustard, soup, loaf bread, hot dog buns, Ketchup and mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothpaste, dish liquid, laundry detergent and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion Post 73 to meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, May 26, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Blood drive opportunity
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St.
CCFPD Board to meet June 6
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Station #1, East Sycamore Street.
Lassiter Reunion planned
The 40th Lassiter Reunion will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Sirloin Stockade.
SO Softball sign-up to be held
Special Olympics softball sign-up will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 3665 Kirksey Road. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email Lmiller@soky.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, June 6, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Bonner Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071
