Community Drive-Thru to be May 26
Need Line will offer a Community Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. Participants must provide a proof of address with a piece of mail that includes name and current address and must live in Murray-Calloway County. Each person will receive a variety of nonperishable items, meats, pantry items and food from Feeding America. This event is open to the public. Need Line is at 509 N. 8th St.
Legion to host Memorial Day program
American Legion Post 73 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29. The Legion’s Veterans Hall will open at noon with refreshments being served. The ceremonial program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with post members who have passed to be memorialized. Dr. Winfield Rose and Legionnaire Fred Ahrens will be the speakers. The public is invited to attend this event. The Post 73 Honor Guard will be at the following cemeteries: Elm Grove - 9:30 a.m.; Coldwater Church of Christ - 10 a.m.; Murray Memorial Gardens - 10:25 a.m. and Murray City Cemetery - 10:45 a.m.
MWC to host Memorial/Salad Supper
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Memorial Service and Salad Supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the clubhouse. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Special Olympics Golf offered
The Murray Rockets Special Olympics Golf sign-up will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course at 2814 Pottertown Road. Golf is free and loaner clubs are available. Levels welcome from beginners to advanced. Must be 8 years old. Volunteers and Unified partners (non-disabled peers who partner with athletes for training and competition) are needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9552.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a meeting at 12 noon Tuesday, May 30 at the Calloway County Health Department at 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include program updates, director’s report, financial report and other items, and the meeting is open to the public. A virtual option is available and information will be published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of soup, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned green vegetables, Spam, pork & beans, canned pears, salmon, instant potatoes, canned English peas, canned beef or chicken, canned potatoes, canned carrots, Complete Meal box, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, dry beans, Jiffy cornmeal mix, canned turnip greens, rice, red beans, canned tomatoes, tuna, pickles, mayonnaise, cereal bars, Pop Tarts, applesauce, instant pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned pineapple, dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, canned peaches, flour, cornmeal, sugar, cooking oil, salt/pepper, noodles/macaroni, Kool Aid drink mix, tea bags, any juice, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, pop-top foods, mustard, catsup and pickle relish. Freezer/cooler items needed are eggs and butter. Cleaning and hygiene products needed are toilet paper, bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, size 4 & 5 baby diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent and dish liquid. Any fresh vegetables and fruit are welcome. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Huldy’s Museum to host open house
Huldy’s World War II and 1940s Museum will hold an open house in honor of Memorial Day, D-Day, and the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II at Rose’s Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The museum features one classic antique automobile, a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s, plus a few artifacts from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. There is no admission and children are encouraged to attend and learn about the past.
TVA-LBL Employee Reunion planned
The 22nd TVA-Land Between the Lakes Employee Reunion will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Fenton Pavilion. A potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Barbecue, buns, drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.
American Legion to provide flags
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will provide flags for marking graves of veterans within Calloway County at no charge. Flags may be picked up at the American Legion Post 73 Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Wednesday, May 25, from 1-4 p.m. Flags will also be provided from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Flags will also be available on the bus at the Elm Grove, Coldwater Church of Christ, Murray Memorial Gardens and Murray City cemeteries Monday, May 29. Additionally, flags will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29 at Post 73.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
