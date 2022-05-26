Workshops in art or writing planned
The West KY National Organization for Women, the Kentucky Arts Council, Three Oaks Community Center and the Murray Art Guild will present a community workshops series, “Portraits, Prose & Potluck,” in support of creative aging and lifelong learning. Constance Alexander and Debi Henry Danielson will lead four separate workshops in either writing or art collage at the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo, hosted by Dr. Risa Perry. Inspired by portraits, participants will create a body of work to exhibit and celebrate with a potluck. Workshops will be held each Saturday in June, from 2-3:30 p.m., and they are free to participants. For more information, or to sign up, call the MAG at 270-753-4059, Dr. Perry at 270-978-5032, or visit murrayartguild.org.
Summer music series to be in Paris
The City of Paris, Tennessee, is kicking off the Tuesdays in the Park summer music series at 7 p.m. May 31, with the James Green Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the free concert at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage. The Eiffel Tower Splash Park will be open with free admission for kids. Food trucks will be on site. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled.
Singers needed for Freedom Fest Chorale
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale invites all area singers to lift up their voices in celebration of the American Independence as part of Murray Freedom Fest. The Freedom Fest Chorale will rehearse on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 6, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. The chorale will perform during the Town and Gown Freedom Fest Concert on July 4 with the Town and Gown Community Band. The chorale will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State director of choral activities. For questions, call 270-809-4288.
Golf scramble to be held
The Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) is sponsoring a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, June 4, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Entry fee is $240 per team and lunch will be catered. Register at the Miller Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com.
Summer Activity Bag Pickup announced
The Murray Independent School District will hold a Summer Activity Bag Pickup every Wednesday in June (June 1-29), from 12:30-1 p.m. (Please do not line up before 12:15 p.m.), at Murray Middle School. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592.
Outland Reunion to be Sunday
The 54th Outland Reunion will be held Sunday, May 29, at Dover Park in Dover, Tennessee. Pictures will be taken at 10 a.m. and a lunch will be served at noon.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of fresh produce, hot dogs, mustard, soup, loaf bread, hot dog buns, Ketchup and mixed vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothpaste, dish liquid, laundry detergent and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCFPD Board to meet June 6
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Station #1, East Sycamore Street.
Lassiter Reunion planned
The 40th Lassiter Reunion will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Sirloin Stockade.
SO Softball sign-up to be held
Special Olympics softball sign-up will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at 3665 Kirksey Road. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email Lmiller@soky.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, June 6, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MAG announces June art exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its June MAG Gallery art installation, “Let Sleeping Truths Lie,” by local artist Lu Colby. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3. The exhibit will run from June 1-25, and may be viewed during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
Memorial Day activities by Am. Legion
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct traditional Memorial Day activities to honor veterans who have died during the past year and those who have given their lives during time of war. Ceremonies will be conducted at five locations in Calloway County. They are Elm Grove Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery, 10:10 a.m.; Murray Memorial Gardens, 10:40 a.m.; Murray City Cemetery, 11 a.m.; and Post 73. Post 73 will open at noon for refreshments and at 12:30 p.m. ceremonies will commence. Three speakers will speak and the event will conclude at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.