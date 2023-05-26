Legion to host Memorial Day program
American Legion Post 73 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29. The Legion’s Veterans Hall will open at noon with refreshments being served. The ceremonial program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with post members who have passed to be memorialized. Dr. Winfield Rose and Legionnaire Fred Ahrens will be the speakers. The public is invited to attend this event. The Post 73 Honor Guard will be at the following cemeteries: Elm Grove - 9:30 a.m.; Coldwater Church of Christ - 10 a.m.; Murray Memorial Gardens - 10:25 a.m. and Murray City Cemetery - 10:45 a.m.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a meeting at 12 noon Tuesday, May 30 at the Calloway County Health Department at 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include program updates, director’s report, financial report and other items, and the meeting is open to the public. A virtual option is available and information will be published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of soup, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned green vegetables, Spam, pork & beans, canned pears, salmon, instant potatoes, canned English peas, canned beef or chicken, canned potatoes, canned carrots, Complete Meal box, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, dry beans, Jiffy cornmeal mix, canned turnip greens, rice, red beans, canned tomatoes, tuna, pickles, mayonnaise, cereal bars, Pop Tarts, applesauce, instant pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned pineapple, dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, canned peaches, flour, cornmeal, sugar, cooking oil, salt/pepper, noodles/macaroni, Kool Aid drink mix, tea bags, any juice, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, pop-top foods, mustard, catsup and pickle relish. Freezer/cooler items needed are eggs and butter. Cleaning and hygiene products needed are toilet paper, bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, size 4 & 5 baby diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent and dish liquid. Any fresh vegetables and fruit are welcome. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Huldy’s Museum to host open house
Huldy’s World War II and 1940s Museum will hold an open house in honor of Memorial Day, D-Day, and the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II at Rose’s Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The museum features one classic antique automobile, a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s, plus a few artifacts from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. There is no admission and children are encouraged to attend and learn about the past.
TVA-LBL Employee Reunion planned
The 22nd TVA-Land Between the Lakes Employee Reunion will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Fenton Pavilion. A potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Barbecue, buns, drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.
American Legion to provide flags
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will provide flags for marking graves of veterans within Calloway County at no charge. Flags may be picked up at the American Legion Post 73 Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Wednesday, May 25, from 1-4 p.m. Flags will also be provided from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Flags will also be available on the bus at the Elm Grove, Coldwater Church of Christ, Murray Memorial Gardens and Murray City cemeteries Monday, May 29. Additionally, flags will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29 at Post 73.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Health fair at MCC Senior Citizens
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a health fair Wednesday, June 14, at the Weaks Community Center. Free screenings will be offered, along with information from more than 30 organizations. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Summer vendor event to be held
A summer vendor event will be held June 17, at the WoodmenLife Building on CC Lowry Drive. This event is to support the Daughters of the King Ministry which helps hurting and abused women. For booth rental and more information, contact Vickie McCuiston at 270-978-4993 or email butterflyministries7@yahoo.com.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or at the center by putting donations in the locked mail box. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2014 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071.
