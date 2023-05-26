Legion to host Memorial Day program

American Legion Post 73 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29. The Legion’s Veterans Hall will open at noon with refreshments being served. The ceremonial program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with post members who have passed to be memorialized. Dr. Winfield Rose and Legionnaire Fred Ahrens will be the speakers. The public is invited to attend this event. The Post 73 Honor Guard will be at the following cemeteries: Elm Grove - 9:30 a.m.; Coldwater Church of Christ - 10 a.m.; Murray Memorial Gardens - 10:25 a.m. and Murray City Cemetery - 10:45 a.m.

