CCPL to close for Memorial Day
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Rockets to hold golf, softball sign ups
The Murray Special Olympics Rockets will hold a golf sign up from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Miller Golf Course. Please wear a collared shirt, bring water and clubs if you have them. Loaner clubs will be available. A COVID waiver must be signed by a guardian prior to practice. The Murray Rockets will also hold a softball sign up on Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at the Rockets Park in Kirksey. Bring a glove, bat, hat and water and be ready to practice. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
American Legion to honor veterans
American Legion Post 73 will honor veterans who have died Monday, May 31, Memorial Day. The post will provide free grave-marking American flags to the public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, or until supplies last. Prayer, rifle, salute and playing of Taps will be at the following cemeteries: 9 a.m. - Elm Grove; 9:30 a.m. - Ray Hays Memorial Garden; 10:15 a.m.- Coldwater Church of Christ; 10:40 a.m. - Murray Memorial Gardens; 11:15 a.m. - Murray City; noon - Invocation at American Legion Post 73. Tea, coffee and lemonade, cookies and cake will be served; 12:30 p.m. - Bell ringing, cross-walk and reading of names of veterans affiliated with Post 73 who have died since last Memorial Day; 12:50 - Prayer, rifle salute and playing of Taps; 1 p.m. - Three speakers for 10 minutes each; 1:35 p.m. Benediction by Post 73 Chaplain and adjournment. The public is invited to attend all ceremonies.
Project Appleseed to hold rifle clinic
Project Appleseed is holding a rifle clinic Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Henry County Gun Club near Puryear, Tennessee. Both highly experienced shooters and beginners will learn from the instruction and live fire at this event. It is a family-friendly event and women and children may attend. For more information, registration and preparation for the event, visit www.appleseedinfo.org and selected “Events,” or call 270-293-1250.
MAG to offer spindle turning class
The MAG Community Art Center announces a class in spindle turning from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with artist Wyatt Severs. Severs is a local woodworker and his teaching experience extends beyond MAG classes to schools such as the Paducah School of Art & Design, Penland School of Crafts and Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts. Students will review the basics of wood turning and then create from their own imaginations. Participants will be provided their own set of tools and materials. The workshop will be held outside, behind MAG, for beginners and intermediate teens and adults. The fee is $60. For more information or to register for the class visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
Seeking information from organizations
If there are any groups and organizations who are now meeting after suspending meetings last year due to COVID-19, please let me know and I will again publish your events in our Datebook. Until I hear from a group, I will not assume you are meeting. Contact me at 270-753-1916 or email communitynews@murrayledger.com.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on bread and fresh vegetables. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, men’s and women’s deodorant and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
