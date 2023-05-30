Murray-Calloway Pool now open
The Murray-Calloway County Pool has opened for the summer. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Pool passes are available at the pool with cost for individual passes being $50 through Monday (when it rises to $60) and weekend passes being $25.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a meeting at 12 noon Tuesday, May 30 at the Calloway County Health Department at 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include program updates, director’s report, financial report and other items, and the meeting is open to the public. A virtual option is available and information will be published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of soup, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned green vegetables, Spam, pork & beans, canned pears, salmon, instant potatoes, canned English peas, canned beef or chicken, canned potatoes, canned carrots, Complete Meal box, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, dry beans, Jiffy cornmeal mix, canned turnip greens, rice, red beans, canned tomatoes, tuna, pickles, mayonnaise, cereal bars, Pop Tarts, applesauce, instant pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned pineapple, dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, canned peaches, flour, cornmeal, sugar, cooking oil, salt/pepper, noodles/macaroni, Kool Aid drink mix, tea bags, any juice, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, pop-top foods, mustard, catsup and pickle relish. Freezer/cooler items needed are eggs and butter. Cleaning and hygiene products needed are toilet paper, bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, size 4 & 5 baby diapers, baby wipes, laundry detergent and dish liquid. Any fresh vegetables and fruit are welcome. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
TVA-LBL Employee Reunion planned
The 22nd TVA-Land Between the Lakes Employee Reunion will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Fenton Pavilion. A potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Barbecue, buns, drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.
Health fair at MCC Senior Citizens
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a health fair Wednesday, June 14, at the Weaks Community Center. Free screenings will be offered, along with information from more than 30 organizations. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or at the center by putting donations in the locked mail box. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Concert series continues June 6
The Rotary Club of Murray’s Concerts in the Park series continues at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park with the performance of Murray State University’s Town & Gown Community Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Johnson with Dr. Stephanie Carlson featured as oboe soloist. Admission is free and open to the public.
Senior Citizen’s Supper Club to meet
The Supper Club of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at Tap 216.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
