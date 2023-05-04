Lions Club Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club Candy Days will be Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the front of the two main entrances to Walmart and in front of Food Giant on Saturday only. The Murray Lions Club Candy Days is a community project for the benefit of the Lions Club vision projects and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. Lions Club members give candy in return for a donation.
Summer Concert to be Saturday
The first of the Murray Summer Concert Series will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Big Apple Grill and Bar. Walker Montgomery will be featured from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Dog performing from 4-7 p.m. This is a free event and the community is urged to attend to support this concert series.
CC Public Library Board to meet
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the library.
MES Superhero Spring Fling planned
The Superhero Spring Festival will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Murray Elementary School. This is for children 5 and younger not yet in kindergarten. It will focus on early learning and school readiness. There will be free books, superhero costumes, make-and-take activities, a bounce house and more. Registration will be at the front door of the school. A sensory room will be available for children with special needs.
Max Hurt Memorial planned for May 5
The annual Max Hurt Memorial Rotary Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 5, at the Murray Country Club. Lunch will be served at noon and a shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300 ($75 per person) for a four-person scramble payable to the Murray Rotary Club. Registration forms are available at the Murray Country Club or email lacosta@mcconnellinsurance.com. For more information, call Hays at 270-978-0137.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com.
CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will host a walking tour of the New Concord Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. Members and interested persons should assemble at the Annex of New Concord Church of Christ on Artesian Drive. After a brief orientation, the group will move to the cemetery and survey some of its features. The tour should last no longer than an hour. In case of rain, the tour will be re-scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
National Day of Prayer planned
The National Day of Prayer will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Murray Family Church at 411 Maple St. The public is invited to attend.
Friendship Cemetery to host work day
The Friendship Cemetery at Kirk Ridge Road off of Liberty Road will have a maintenance day Saturday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Light work will be done on the grounds to prepare for mowing season. If unable to attend, but would like to contribute toward future mowing, donations may be sent to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-293-2817.
Hazel Center to host Open House
The Hazel Community Center will host an Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The center has undergone a renovation and visitors are encouraged to come to see the transformation of this historic building.
Wilson family reunion planned
The descendants of Marquis P. and Anna Calhoun Wilson and of Q.D. and Mary Wilson will have a family reunion at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 84 Cherry Corner Road. Lunch will be served. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Rotary concert to be presented
The Rotary Club of Murray will present a concert at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. The show will be “Sounds of Memphis,” presented by the Badgett Playhouse. This concert is free and open to the public.
CC Republican Party to meet
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, May 8, at Pagliai’s. The guest speaker will be O.J. Oleka, a candidate for secretary of the treasury. The upcoming primary will also be discussed. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
MWC Music Dept. presents musical
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Sing Into Spring” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Limited tickets remain and are $15. Proceeds will benefit music scholarships. For more information and to purchase a ticket, call 270-227-7732.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets Tuesday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Dumplin’s for an end-of-the-year brunch.
MSU Arboretum seeks volunteers
The Murray State University Arboretum is seeking volunteers to help maintain the gardens. Many different opportunities are available. For more information, email msu.arboretum@murraystate. edu.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
