CC Republican Party meeting May 10
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared regarding upcoming precinct and county officer elections according to the Republican Party of Kentucky guidelines. The elections will be held June 19 at 10 a.m. at Pagliai’s. For more information, call 270 293 8401.
Need Line to host produce drive-thru
Murray-Calloway County Need Line will have a Produce Drive-Thru from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 7. Turn off of Arcadia into the drive marked with the Need Line sign. This will be the only entrance to the food drive-thru. Participants must live in Murray/Calloway County and should bring proof of residency such as a bill or other mail with name and address. No other business will take place at Need Line from noon to 6 p.m. There will be fresh produce, dairy and more.
MAG to hold in-person MAG Makers
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its upcoming in-person MAG Makers, held on the second Thursday of the month for teens and adults. The May 13 project will be from 6-7 p.m. and participants will create bowls for Need Line’s Empty Bowl Project. All ages are welcome. The fee is $3 per person. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming volunteer training session to begin mid-May. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once 30 hours of training is completed, volunteers are assigned to a case by the judge. In recent years, the program has seen a growth rate of 38.7% and cases continue to increase. If interested, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Movies on the Square returns May 7
Madagascar will be shown as Movies on the Square is back beginning the evening of May 7, at 8 p.m. on the south side of the court square. Admission is free. Madagascar is a movie about animals who break out of their zoo and head to Madagascar. It’s a fun and lighthearted movie perfect for the entire family to enjoy.
Food pantry to be held at KUMC
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a food pantry from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sat. May 8, 2021. Pick up will be at the back fellowship hall door.
Garden Department to meet
The Garden Department will meet downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Ellen Contri will present a program on herbs. Members are asked to wear a mask and socially distance.
MES SBDM Council will hold election
The Murray Elementary School PTO will be conducting a Site-Based Decision-Making parent election for the 2021-22 school year. Any eligible parent who will have a student enrolled at MES may run for SBDM Council. The nomination process will run through May 5 at 4 p.m. The election will be held online May 11, with a link that will be sent through school messenger.
Chainsaw competition to be in Aurora
The annual Chainsaw Carving Competition in Aurora will be May 7, 8, and 9, at Aurora Community Park. The main carve is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Quick Carve from 2:30-3:30 p.m. On Sunday, May 9, there will be a mini carve at 2 p.m. and dueling chainsaws at 3 a.m. Young artists will be selling various artwork under the pavilion.
MAG to hold Second Saturday workshop
The MAG Community Art Center announces its in-person Second Saturday workshop to be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 for kids 7 to 12, taught by Debi Danielson. Students will be creating cardboard animal “trophies.” Class is limited to six participants. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
