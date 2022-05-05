CCPL Board meeting to be held
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18. The meal is cajun gumbo, rice, mexican cornbread, potato salad and banana pudding for $7. Pre-order by Tuesday, May 17, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Mother’s Day Concert to be presented
Murray First United Methodist Church will present a free Mother’s Day Concert with Todd Hill and Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. The public is invited to attend.
CCPL announces extended opening date
The Calloway County Public Library’s temporary construction closure has been extended due to weather delays in the project. The tentative re-opening date is Monday, May 15. The CCPL parking lot, ground and building is available only to construction crew members. The CCPL Book Drop is currently located at University Church of Christ on North 12th Street. CCPL staff assistance with library cards, accounts and resources is available by emailing contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org or by calling 270-753-2288. The library will host Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days on Tuesday, May 3, Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, in the lower level of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Services will include material returns and checkouts, notary services, printing, copies and computer and internet usage. More information and updates may be found at https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
Friends of CCPL to hold book sale
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a book sale at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle Saturday, May 7, beginning at 8 a.m. For volunteer information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
MWC Music Dept. to host musical event
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Time for Music,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the MWC Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from Kathy Bodine, 270-917-1513 or Bobbie Weatherly, 270-227-7732. Dinner and entertainment will be presented with all proceeds to benefit music scholarships.
Mother’s Day Luncheon planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church will sponsor a Mother’s Day Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Main Street Youth Center. Speakers for the event will be La’Keitha Jones, Belinda Davis and Tameka Kendricks. The public is welcome to attend and donations will be accepted.
Wizard of Oz to be presented
The Wizard of Oz will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Playhouse in the Park. Tickets are $8 and are available online at www.playhousemurray.org, or by calling the office at 270-759-1752.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the Library Media Center.
MAG to present art series class
The MAG Community Art Center will present a class series by local artist, Anne Beyer, who will teach the process of clay handbuilding and pit firing. Experience is not necessary, and students will leave with finished pieces. This is a three-part class beginning Friday, May 13, and continuing Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CC Republican Party meets Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. Representative Mary Beth Imes and Senator Jason Howell will report about their recent sessions. Bill Cowan will share information on voting in the primary election. Upcoming events will be discussed. For more information, call 270-556-9037.
CCHS SBDM Council election to be held
Calloway County High School will hold an election for a parent representative on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. For questions, contact CCHS at 270-762-7374.
MES SBDM Council to meet
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the library. Those interested are invited to attend.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the New Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church. A presentation from Pat and Janice Wilson and Randy Patterson on mid-20th century New Concord Magisterial District will be part of the society’s program series surveying the areas of Calloway County. Bobbie Bryant, from the Calloway County Bicentennial Committee, will provide an update on the progress of “Calloway County, Kentucky: The First 200 Years.” The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
MAG presents May exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center presents its May MAG Gallery exhibition, “Sisters, Nurtured by Nature,” by artists and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Annette Mooso Sitton. Using fiber arts, paintings and drawings, each sister’s artwork shares a special sensibility towards nature, highlighting what features they find alluring. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The exhibit will run from May 13-28, can may be viewed by the public during MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to
Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
