Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 18. The meal is Cajun gumbo, rice, Mexican cornbread, potato salad and banana pudding for $7. Pre-order by Tuesday, May 17, and pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
MWC Music Dept. to host musical event
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present “Time for Music,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the MWC Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from Kathy Bodine, 270-917-1513 or Bobbie Weatherly, 270-227-7732. Dinner and entertainment will be presented with all proceeds to benefit music scholarships.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the Library Media Center.
MAG to present art series class
The MAG Community Art Center will present a class series by local artist, Anne Beyer, who will teach the process of clay handbuilding and pit firing. Experience is not necessary, and students will leave with finished pieces. This is a three-part class beginning Friday, May 13, and continuing Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CC Republican Party meets Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. Representative Mary Beth Imes and Senator Jason Howell will report about their recent sessions. Bill Cowan will share information on voting in the primary election. Upcoming events will be discussed. For more information, call 270-556-9037.
CCHS SBDM Council election to be held
Calloway County High School will hold an election for a parent representative on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. For questions, contact CCHS at 270-762-7374.
MES SBDM Council to meet
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the library. Those interested are invited to attend.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the New Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church. A presentation from Pat and Janice Wilson and Randy Patterson on mid-20th century New Concord Magisterial District will be part of the society’s program series surveying the areas of Calloway County. Bobbie Bryant, from the Calloway County Bicentennial Committee, will provide an update on the progress of “Calloway County, Kentucky: The First 200 Years.” The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
CCPL Board meeting to be held
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church.
MAG presents May exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center presents its May MAG Gallery exhibition, “Sisters, Nurtured by Nature,” by artists and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Annette Mooso Sitton. Using fiber arts, paintings and drawings, each sister’s artwork shares a special sensibility towards nature, highlighting what features they find alluring. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The exhibit will run from May 13-28, can may be viewed by the public during MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to
Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the clubhouse.
Primary Election Forum may be viewed
The Murray Woman’s Club Primary Election Forum for local candidates held on May 3 can be viewed as a YouTube video on the candidates Facebook page, as well as on Murray Electric System TV channel. Candidates appeared and spoke who are running for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Calloway County Sheriff and Calloway County Magistrate District 1. This may be viewed until May 17 and it appears at the top of every hour around the clock.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
American Legion to provide flags
American Legion Post 73 will provide free flags to families that want to mark the graves of veterans. Flags are available each Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall, 310 Bee Creek Drive (off of North 4th Street). One or two flags per family will be provided until they are no longer available. The public is welcome to visit the American Legion Veteran’s Hall to see what is offered for veterans and their families.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
