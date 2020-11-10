MMS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the MMS Library. All interested in attending the meeting virtually should contact MMS at 270-753-5125 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
Veterans Day Quilt Cemetery to be held
A Veterans Day Memorial Quilt Ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Robert O. Miller Convention Center in downtown Murray. Six Calloway County veterans will be memorialized - Hubert Dick, Ruth Cole, Albert Hughes, M.C. Geurin Jr., Richard “Dickie” Farrell and Joe Pat Ward. Masks are required
MAG to hold virtual Saturday workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a Virtual Second Saturday Workshop, to be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, for children 7 to 12 and taught by Debi Henry Danielson. Using the book “Magic Trash: A Story of Tyree Guyton and His Art” by J.H. Shapiro, participants will create Tyree Guyton-inspired Whitley “Magic Trash” sculptures. This class has shifted to a virtual format, via Zoom, with a materials kit available to pick up before class. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Waste tire collection event planned
A waste tire collection event will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Calloway County Road Department at 105 East Sycamore St. Ext. Tires NOT ACCEPTED include foam filled tires, calcium filled tires, off road construction tires, rubber tracks and solid tires with/without press on rims. Tires will be accepted on or off the rim - truck, light truck, passenger, implement, lawn tractor, bicycle, motorcycle, golf cart, etc. Tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycle businesses are expressly prohibited from participating. Calloway County, in partnership with the KY Division of Waste Management, is sponsoring this event. For questions or clarifications, contact the solid waste coordinator at 270-759-3549 or the road department at 270-753-4846.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
Legion to host Veterans Day event
American Legion Post 73 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Veterans Hall on Bee Creek Drive. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held, and the 2020 Veteran of the Year will be named.
‘Light up Murray’ parade canceled
The Rotary “Light Up Murray” Christmas ‘Reverse’ Parade originally planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.
MAG to host mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 14, through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
VFW to host Veterans Day remembrance
VFW Post 6291 will host an honor and remembrance Veterans Day Ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park.
Huldy’s Museum to hold open house
Huldy’s World War II and 1940’s Museum will have an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in honor of Veterans’ Day, the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Featured are a classic antique automobile (1947 Oldsmobile that still runs), a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifcats from World War II and the 1940s and a few things from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. The museum is located at 2112 Darby Dan Drive.
Outland Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
