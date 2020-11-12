Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk planned
The Murray Business Lions Club 4th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at Central Park. This year’s event will include custom event bibs and Thanksgiving face masks for all runners and walkers. This is for all ages. To register, visit www.mblc.club or call 270-227-0777. Packet pickup will begin Monday, Nov. 23, and will be held every night from 5-6 p.m. in Central Park until the day before the race. Runners are asked to park in the back lot next to Playhouse in the Park. Follow Murray Business Lions Club on Facebook. Late registration will be held at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. Several changes have been made to allow for social distancing.
Need Line Christmas items needed
The following items are needed to make 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes by Dec. 10: turkeys or hams, 500 boxes of cake mixes, 947 cans of cake frosting, 1,000 cans of sweet potatoes, 1,000 boxes of candy canes, 950 cans of fruit, 700 boxes of Jello and 500 cans of cranberry sauce. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MAG to hold virtual Saturday workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a Virtual Second Saturday Workshop, to be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, for children 7 to 12 and taught by Debi Henry Danielson. Using the book “Magic Trash: A Story of Tyree Guyton and His Art” by J.H. Shapiro, participants will create Tyree Guyton-inspired Whitley “Magic Trash” sculptures. This class has shifted to a virtual format, via Zoom, with a materials kit available to pick up before class. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Waste tire collection event planned
A waste tire collection event will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Calloway County Road Department at 105 East Sycamore St. Ext. Tires NOT ACCEPTED include foam filled tires, calcium filled tires, off road construction tires, rubber tracks and solid tires with/without press on rims. Tires will be accepted on or off the rim - truck, light truck, passenger, implement, lawn tractor, bicycle, motorcycle, golf cart, etc. Tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycle businesses are expressly prohibited from participating. Calloway County, in partnership with the KY Division of Waste Management, is sponsoring this event. For questions or clarifications, contact the solid waste coordinator at 270-759-3549 or the road department at 270-753-4846.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 14, through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Huldy’s Museum Open House planned
Huldy’s World War II and 1940’s Museum will have an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in honor of Veterans’ Day, the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Featured are a classic antique automobile (1947 Oldsmobile that still runs), a working air raid siren, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from World War II and the 1940s and a few things from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. The museum is located at 2112 Darby Dan Drive and entrance is free.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Russell Chapel food pantry to open
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The clothes closet will also be open at that time. There will be curbside pickup for food.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, Spam, Jiffy cornmeal mix, spinach, jelly, soups of all flavors, crackers, mixed veggies, canned fruit, Jiffy biscuit mix, mixed vegetables, margarine/butter, eggs, hot dogs and bread/buns. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes, baby shampoo and deodorant. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.