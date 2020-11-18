Need Line Christmas items needed
The following items are needed to make 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes by Dec. 10: turkeys or hams, 500 boxes of cake mixes, 947 cans of cake frosting, 1,000 cans of sweet potatoes, 1,000 boxes of candy canes, 950 cans of fruit, 700 boxes of Jello and 500 cans of cranberry sauce. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Salvation Army bell ringers needed
The Calloway County Salvation Army Unit is seeking bell ringers for the upcoming nnual Christmas appeal in Murray starting on Friday, Nov. 27, at Wal Mart. Churches and other civic groups are welcome to take a large block of time and promote their charitable donation of time to the community. Please contact Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Harbour Youth Center will meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will have its Advisory Council meeting via Teams at noon Thursday, Nov. 19. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk planned
The Murray Business Lions Club 4th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at Central Park. This year’s event will include custom event bibs and Thanksgiving face masks for all runners and walkers. This is for all ages. To register, visit www.mblc.club or call 270-227-0777. Packet pickup will begin Monday, Nov. 23, and will be held every night from 5-6 p.m. in Central Park until the day before the race. Runners are asked to park in the back lot next to Playhouse in the Park. Follow Murray Business Lions Club on Facebook. Late registration will be held at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. Several changes have been made to allow for social distancing.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
American Legion to meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Nov. 19, at the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, Spam, Jiffy cornmeal mix, spinach, jelly, soups of all flavors, crackers, mixed veggies, canned fruit, Jiffy biscuit mix, mixed vegetables, margarine/butter, eggs, hot dogs and bread/buns. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes, baby shampoo and deodorant. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 via Google Meeting. Those interested in attending should call the school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for a link to join.
Hazel Woman’s Club will meet Thursday
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Hazel Community Center. The program will be presented by Raylene Gagel on yoga. The hostesses are Pat Latimer and Sheri Erwin.
American Legion conducting fundraisers
American Legion Post 73 will be conducting membership and fundraising activities. From 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in November, those interested may receive information about joining. They are also selling patriotic bracelets for $3 -$5, and all-weather American flags for $10 while quantities last. The post is also taking orders for smoked Boston Butts that will be available for Thanksgiving. They are 9-11 pounds and cost $35, and can be order at Post 73 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Wednesday, Nov. 18. They can be picked up at the post on Nov. 24, or arrangements can be made for delivery. For questions, call Mark Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
MCCH remembrance service postponed
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s 36th annual Service of Remembrance, scheduled for Dec. 1, has been postponed. The service will be tentatively re-scheduled for early 2021, depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time. This is a service held every year to remember loved ones who have passed away during the year at the hospital and Spring Creek Health Care. For more information, contact Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
