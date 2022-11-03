Noel Market to be Saturday
The Christian Women’s Fellowship of First Christian Church will hold its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sweet Shop and Attic Treasures will be on the main level (second floor) of the Education Building, along with the Coffee Shop. A Holiday Craft Shop will be in the Fellowship Hall. Raffle tickets for an antique quilt and handmade stuffed stocking will be available for purchase.
Louisville Orchestra presents free concert
The Louisville Orchestra String Quartet will provide a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Farrell Recital Hall at Murray State University.
CCFPD Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board of Trustees (CCFPD) will meet Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
Holiday Bazaar planned for Saturday
The Humane Society of Calloway County will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Weaks Community Center. Local businesses have generously donated dozens of gift certificates and the Humane Society will have T-shirts and hoodies for sale. Available also will be gift items, ready-made baskets for all occasions, succulent arrangements and houseplants. Proceeds from the bazaar helps support the many programs that assist animals in this community. To donate or volunteer, contact the Humane Society at 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net.
MWC Alpha Dept. to meet Monday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the clubhouse. Bobbie Bryant and Donna Herndon will present the program on the Bicentennial Book.
KUMC to host Christmas Bazaar
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its Christmas Bazaar from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a cookie exchange, and homemade canned goods, cakes, baked goods and handmade craft items will be available for purchase.
Legion to honor veterans on Veterans Day
American Legion Post 73 will host ceremonies to honor veterans on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The annual cake-cutting to recognize the oldest and youngest members present from each branch of the service will be at noon. Bill Cowan will speak on Ernie Pyle at 12:40 p.m. and the Veteran of the Year will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Ceremonies will conclude at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.
Goshen UMC to host bazaar
The United Methodist Women of Goshen Church will host its 34th “Christmas in the Country Bazaar,” from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Family Fellowship Center. The church is at 4726 St. Rt. 121 N. in Stella. Proceeds from this event will be used to support nonprofit organizations in our community. Shoppers may also purchase country ham or sausage biscuits for breakfast.
Turkey Trot to be held Thanksgiving Day
The Murray Business Lions Club is holding its annual Turkey Trot. This year’s event will be professionally managed by Mid-South Race Timing and is open to all ages. The event will be Thursday, Nov. 24, with late registration beginning at 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park, past the Dog Park. The Lions Club share of proceeds will benefit HOPE Calloway. The link to register is https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Tom Rushing Breakfast to be held
The Rotary Club of Murray is hosting its annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Murray Middle School. The breakfast is $8 and includes waffles, country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice. Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check, and to-go meals are available.
Amateur Radio Club to conduct course
The Murray State University Amateur Radio Club will conduct a ham radio license course beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, and meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday, except for Thanksgiving, at the Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1, 101 East Sycamore St. The license exam will be given on Dec. 15. There is no charge for the course. Contact Bill Call at wcall@mchsi.com for more information.
American Legion meets Nov. 10
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Nov. 10, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Dr. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. NOTE: The meeting is earlier due to Thanksgiving.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MWC Delta Dept. will meet Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Matt Chadwick. The hostess is Dee Morgan.
CC Genealogical Society meets Nov. 15
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, due to the regular meeting date being Election Day. The meeting will be in the New Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The program will be led by Barbara Brittain and focus on the Wadesboro magisterial district of the mid-20th century. The Bicentennial publication, “Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years, 1822-2022,” will be available for purchase. The public is invited to attend.
