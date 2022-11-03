Noel Market to be Saturday

The Christian Women’s Fellowship of First Christian Church will hold its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sweet Shop and Attic Treasures will be on the main level (second floor) of the Education Building, along with the Coffee Shop. A Holiday Craft Shop will be in the Fellowship Hall. Raffle tickets for an antique quilt and handmade stuffed stocking will be available for purchase.