Angel’s Attic closed until Dec. 1
Angel’s Attic is closed and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. They have received a donation of more Dept. 56 houses and will continue their Saturday Mini-Bazaars through Dec. 19.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
Legion Oratory Contest planned
The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship District 1 Contest will be Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lee Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The deadline to enroll is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules, awards and dates may be found at www.kylegion.org/oratorical. To sign up for the First District Contest, email name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to Mark Kennedy at usmc1965@bellsouth.net.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Christmas box items needed
The following items are needed to make 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes for Need Line by Dec. 10: turkeys or hams, 500 boxes of cake mixes, 947 cans of cake frosting, 1,000 cans of sweet potatoes, 1,000 boxes of candy canes, 950 cans of fruit, 700 boxes of Jello and 500 cans of cranberry sauce.
