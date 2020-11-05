MAG to hold virtual Saturday workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a Virtual Second Saturday Workshop, to be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, for children 7 to 12 and taught by Debi Henry Danielson. Using the book “Magic Trash: A Story of Tyree Guyton and His Art” by J.H. Shapiro, participants will create Tyree Guyton-inspired Whitley “Magic Trash” sculptures. This class has shifted to a virtual format, via Zoom, with a materials kit available to pick up before class. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Waste tire collection event planned
A waste tire collection event will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Calloway County Road Department at 105 East Sycamore St. Ext. Tires NOT ACCEPTED include foam filled tires, calcium filled tires, off road construction tires, rubber tracks and solid tires with/without press on rims. Tires will be accepted on or off the rim - truck, light truck, passenger, implement, lawn tractor, bicycle, motorcycle, golf cart, etc. Tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycle businesses are expressly prohibited from participating. Calloway County, in partnership with the KY Division of Waste Management, is sponsoring this event. For questions or clarifications, contact the solid waste coordinator at 270-759-3549 or the road department at 270-753-4846.
Noel Market to be Nov. 7 outside church
The Christian Women’s Fellowship will host its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, outside in the parking lot behind First Christian Church due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Calloway County. This year’s market will have a variety of handcrafted items available for purchase and a antique quilt that was donated to the CWF which was crafted in the 1940s and has a scalloped border. Masks and social distancing are required by all.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
‘Light up Murray’ parade planned
The Rotary “Light Up Murray” Christmas ‘Reverse’ Parade will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Spectators who would normally line Main Street to view the parade will now drive their vehicles while the participants are stationary with displays along Main Street between 10th and Main and Industrial Road and Main. Organizations wishing to participate must complete an application by Nov. 15, available at www.murraychristmasparade.com.
KUMC to host holiday bazaar
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its annual holiday bazaar from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Offered will be baked goods, handmade crafts and a white elephant sale. Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.
CUBS to meet virtually
Murray CUBS (Calloway United Benevolent Services) will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Email info@murraycubs.org to register and receive link to meeting.
MAG to hold watercolor calendar class
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host an upcoming virtual MAG Makers from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The project will be watercolor calendars taught by Debi Henry Danielson. Using a process painting approach, participants will create a 2021 postcard watercolor calendar. No experience is necessary. The workshop will be held virtually, via Zoom, with a materials kit to be picked up the week of class. For more information or to register, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
