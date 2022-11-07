MAG exhibits Mjos’ paintings

The MAG Community Art Center will host a special exhibition, “AFVN: Stories from the R.E.M.F.,” by Rick Mjos at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau from Nov. 10-30. This exhibit is of paintings depicting Mjos’ memories of people he knew and the places they lived during his time as a Rear Echelon “Military Force” in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the CVB.