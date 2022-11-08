Veterans Day Parade to be Saturday
The Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The line-up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Fifth and Poplar streets by the old Murray Fire Station. Those who would like to participate are asked to call Rachel S. Brown at 270-293-0983 by Thursday, Nov. 10.
MAG exhibits Mjos’ paintings
The MAG Community Art Center will host a special exhibition, “AFVN: Stories from the R.E.M.F.,” by Rick Mjos at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau from Nov. 10-30. This exhibit is of paintings depicting Mjos’ memories of people he knew and the places they lived during his time as a Rear Echelon “Military Force” in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the CVB.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the clubhouse. Author Susan Page Davis will present the program. The hostesses are Diane Taylor and Anita Vance.
WoodmenLife to host Thanksgiving meal
WoodmenLife Chapters 138 and 170 will hold their Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Harmon Hall on CC Lowry Drive. The chapters will provide turkey, dressing and drinks, and members are asked to bring a side dish or a dessert.
MWC Alpha Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the clubhouse. Bobbie Bryant and Donna Herndon will present the program on the Bicentennial Book.
Legion to honor veterans on Veterans Day
American Legion Post 73 will host ceremonies to honor veterans on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The annual cake-cutting to recognize the oldest and youngest members present from each branch of the service will be at noon. Bill Cowan will speak on Ernie Pyle at 12:40 p.m. and the Veteran of the Year will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Ceremonies will conclude at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.
Turkey Trot to be held Thanksgiving Day
The Murray Business Lions Club is holding its annual Turkey Trot. This year’s event will be professionally managed by Mid-South Race Timing and is open to all ages. The event will be Thursday, Nov. 24, with late registration beginning at 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park, past the Dog Park. The Lions Club share of proceeds will benefit HOPE Calloway. The link to register is https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K.
Tom Rushing Breakfast to be held
The Rotary Club of Murray is hosting its annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Murray Middle School. The breakfast is $8 and includes waffles, country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice. Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check, and to-go meals are available.
Amateur Radio Club to offer course
The Murray State University Amateur Radio Club will conduct a ham radio license course beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, and meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday, except for Thanksgiving, at the Calloway County Fire-Rescue Station 1, 101 East Sycamore St. The license exam will be given on Dec. 15. There is no charge for the course. Contact Bill Call at wcall@mchsi.com for more information.
American Legion meets Nov. 10
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Nov. 10, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Dr. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. NOTE: The meeting is earlier due to Thanksgiving.
MWC Delta Dept. will meet Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Matt Chadwick. The hostess is Dee Morgan.
CC Genealogical Society meets Nov. 15
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, due to the regular meeting date being Election Day. The meeting will be in the New Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The program will be led by Barbara Brittain and focus on the Wadesboro magisterial district of the mid-20th century. The Bicentennial publication, “Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years, 1822-2022,” will be available for purchase. The public is invited to attend.
MSU Art Auction to be Friday
The Murray State University Arts & Design Art Auction will be Friday, Nov. 11, in the Clara Eagle Gallery in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building. From 4:30-6 p.m. will be an art auction preview open to those 21 and above. Registration is at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the live auction will take place. The Silent Auction will close 30 minutes after the Live Auction. Featured will be art by Professor Cintia Segovia. For more information, call 270-809-3784.
MWC Home Department meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the clubhouse. The program will be a Christmas card assembly. The hostess is Judy Stahler.
Laker/Tiger Christmas planned
The Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers are partnering with the Murray Independent Family Resource Youth Service Centers to provide Christmas assistance to the children of Murray and Calloway County. For those who need assistance, register at https://bit.ly/2022LakerTigerChristmas. This program relies on community donations and donations may be made at the link above or by contacting one of the resource centers.
Christmas Parade registration open
The Rotary Light Up Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. Registration information may be found at www.murraychristmasparade.com. The deadline to register to participate is Nov. 26.
