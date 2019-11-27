MES to be honored at public celebration
In recognition of Murray Elementary School being named a National Blue Ribbon School, a community-wide celebration will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. The public is invited to attend.
MWC to host Holiday Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Holiday Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the clubhouse. Holiday music will be performed by the Chorus of the Music Department and guests. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CCPL lists holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library’s Thanksgiving hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, presentation of FY19 audit reports for health department and taxing district and director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Turkey Trot to be held
The Murray Business Lions Club 5K Turkey Trot, Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. This year’s race will be professionally chip timed by Jeff Sparks at Mid South Race Timing. This is an opportunity for company employees to register and wear company T-shirts. A photographer will be on-site to take group pictures. Twenty pies from popular restaurants will be given away. Event T-shirts will also be given. There will be a special award and plaque for the top male and female finishers. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place in the costume contest. A trophy will be awarded to the largest group and special prizes for the shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. Register online at MBLC.Club. Late registration will be taken at 6:30 a.m. the day of the Turkey Trot. Age divisions are from 0 to 100. For more information, contact Susan Davis at murraybusinesslionsclub@gmail.com.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265.
Santa to be downtown Saturday
Visit with Santa in his little red house in downtown Murray on the courthouse square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. President Pat Seiber urges all board members to attend.
