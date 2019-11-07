American Legion to honor veterans
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct Veterans Day ceremonies Monday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Activities will include a rifle salute, a cake-cutting ceremony, and the naming of the Veteran of the Year. Refreshments will be served. All veterans and their families are invited to attend.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Brookdale of Murray. A meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. Those interested in writing are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886.
Museum to be open Saturday
Huldy’s 1940s and World War II Museum will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Roses’ Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive. The museum features a 1947 Oldsmobile 98, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, book and artifacts from the 1940s and World War II, plus a few items from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. The public is invited.
A night of music planned Sunday
The Murray State University English 105 Service-Learning students will host a night of music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Lovett Auditorium. Four bands, Bantha Tracks, The Shnools, Shatter Machine, Melanie Davis and Fate McAfee, including professional musicians and former and current talented Murray State students, will raise money for the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition. Donations will be accepted with all of the profits going to the coalition.
MWC Sigma Dept. will meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the clubhouse. A program will be presented on Women of Numbers (WON). Members will also make plans for Breakfast with Santa. The hostess is Pat Seiber.
MSU Art Auction to be Nov. 8
The Murray State University Department of Art and Design will hold its annual Art Auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the sixth floor of the Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State. For more information, call 270-809-3784 or email msu.art@murraystate.edu. This event is free and open to the public.
Bazaar and bake sale canceled
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church has canceled its Local Missions Bazaar and Bake Sale, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 85 Cherry Corner Road.
MAG to host exhibit and open reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its November MAG Gallery exhibit, “Wandering Home,” by local artist Bentley Utgaard, through Saturday, Nov. 30. An opening reception will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited. For more information, contact the MAG at www.murrayartguild.org.
Bake sale and luncheon to be held
Palestine Methodist Church United Methodist Women will host a bake sale and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Soup, chili and desserts will be offered. All proceeds will benefit the UMW sponsored charities.
Community dinner planned
Coles Campground United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited to attend.
Special Olympics to hold registration
Special Olympics basketball will have registration Tuesday, Nov. 12, at First United Methodist Church Gym at 503 Maple St. Entrance is from the back of the gym. New players will register at 5:30 p.m. and returning players at 6 p.m. This is for males and females 8 and older who have been identified by an agency or professional as having an intellectual disability or developmental delay which requires or has required specially-designed instruction. There is both a developmental and advance team and all skill levels are welcome. The season runs from November until March. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
WoodmenLife to distribute flags
WoodmenLife Chapters Kirksey 170 and Boy Scout Troop 2037 will join forces to hand our American flags in the Veterans Day Parade at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Members interested in participating should be at the First Methodist Church back parking lot by 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
