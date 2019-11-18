Master Gardener TNT to be Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardener Thursday Night Talk (TNT) Lecture Series will present speaker Terry Little at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Little will talk about plant and bird photography. This event is free and open to all interested.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Senior Center to hold meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Schubert roll for $6. Orders must be made by noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Orders are to be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. All proceeds go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Conservation Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Conservation District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For information, call 270-873-3070.
Free financial course offered
A free one-night event, Financial Peace Live!, will be presented at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westside Baptist Church. This is a three-hour financial course. Registration can be completed online at fpu.com/1101040 or by contacting Paul Rister at 270-293-5455.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The meeting is open to the public.
East Calloway SBDM Council will meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the faculty lounge.
Food pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the clubhouse. Kyle Howard, pianist, will present the program. The hostesses are Linda Scott, Jane Hill, Amy Roos, Laura Paschall and Annie Nance.
‘Pirates of Penzance’ to be presented
The “Pirates of Penzance” will be presented at the Johnson Theatre on the campus of Murray State University. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 23, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will travel to Paris, Tennessee, Wednesday, Nov. 20, to the Henry County Archives and Genealogy Library at 215 Grove Boulevard, Suite A. County archivist Stephanie Taylor will lead a tour of the facility at 1 p.m. Persons wanting to carpool should call 601-842-4036 or email rgpatterson13@gmail.com and come to the Broach Street parking lot of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the library. All interested are invited to attend.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
