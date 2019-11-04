MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the clubhouse. A program on Neartown and Hertown will be presented by Jeremy Rose. The hostesses are Carolyn Johnson, Vicki Holton and Angela Davis.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
MSU Art Auction to be Nov. 8
The Murray State University Department of Art and Design will hold its annual Art Auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the sixth floor of the Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State. For more information, call 270-809-3784 or email msu.art@murraystate.edu. This event is free and open to the public.
Thanksgiving Dinner planned
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Kids Care offers food to organizations
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger is offering free macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals to food banks or organizations that need food. Contact Judy Stahler at 270-753-7387 for more information.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all master masons to attend.
Bazaar and bake sale to be held
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church will holds its Local Missions Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The church is at 85 Cherry Corner Road. Breakfast and lunch will be served with home baked items for sale with some silent auction items available. The public is invited to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be paid payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
MAG to host exhibit and open reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its November MAG Gallery exhibit, “Wandering Home,” by local artist Bentley Utgaard, from Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 30. An opening reception will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited. For more information, contact the MAG at www.murrayartguild.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous lists schedule
Murray Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings at 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, in the Southside Shopping Center behind Regions Bank. All meetings are non-smoking. Closed meetings are for people who think they have a problem with alcohol and want to give it up. Open meetings are for anyone who wants to attend an AA meeting. The regular schedule is: Sunday: 1 p.m. (open), 8 p.m. 12x12 study (closed); Monday: noon (open), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. (open); Tuesday: noon (open), 8 p.m. (closed); Wednesday: 11 a.m. Good Old Timers meeting (closed), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. 11th Step meeting (open); Thursday: noon (open), 8 p.m. Study of the Big Book (open); Friday: noon Study of the Big Book (open), 8 p.m. newcomers meeting (open); Saturday: 10 a.m. Breakfast of Champions (open), 8 p.m. speaker meeting (open). For information, call Bearl, 270-226-3971; Adam, 270-703-4505, Holly, 270-227-2675 or Laurie, 731-336-7592.
Butterfly Ministries open downtown
Butterfly Ministries is now located at 300 Maple St., Suite 3, in downtown Murray. Butterfly Ministries is a ministry helping women through emotional healing and going forth with their life and work in conjunction with other agencies in Calloway County to meet the needs of their clients. The office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and by appointment. For more information, call Vickie at 270-978-4993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.