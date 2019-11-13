Rotary Club breakfast to be Saturday
The Murray Rotary Club is hosting the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. Country ham, waffles, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice will be offered for $7 and tickets may be purchased at the door.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Dalton Conference Room. Jennifer Moore and Lori Windt with Viemed will be the guest speakers and will discuss the new VOCSN machine. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Christmas parade taking applications
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade is taking applications for participants online at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants are required to decorate their floats and vehicle with lights.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Old Duffers and Powder Puffers,” presented by Lisa Cope and a bake less bake sale will be held. The hostesses are Linda Short and Judy Stahler.
MAG to present Holiday Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its 38th annual Holiday Sale of fine art, crafts and gifts Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at Springhill Suites by Marriott. From noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, the sale is open only to MAG members, and from 1-8 p.m. for the public. Saturday, Nov. 16, the sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free financial course offered
A free one-night event, Financial Peace Live!, will be presented at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westside Baptist Church. This is a three-hour financial course. Registration can be completed online at fpu.com/1101040 or by contacting Paul Rister at 270-293-5455.
Blood donation opportunity
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse for the Zeta’s Thanksgiving. The hostesses are Shirley Uzzle and Soledad Rust.
Holiday Bazaar planned
Calvary Temple will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The church is at 2685 U.S. 641 South. The cafe will be open with lunch being served for $3.50. Free coffee is available all day. Lunch will be offered consisting of soup, chili, pinto beans, grilled cheese sandwich, cornbread and a drink. The public is invited to attend.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Senior Center to hold meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Schubert roll for $6. Orders must be made by noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Orders are to be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. All proceeds go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Fire safety campaign to be held
The Murray State University English 105 Service-Learning students will sponsor the Sound the Alarm Fire Safety Campaign from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Students will partner with the American Red Cross to test and install fire alarms free in Calloway County. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 270-519-5942 or email mwilson12@murraystate.edu.
Al-Anon meets on Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment as soon as possible. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
