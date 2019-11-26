MWC to host Holiday Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Holiday Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the clubhouse. Holiday music will be performed by the Chorus of the Music Department and guests. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CCPL lists holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library’s Thanksgiving hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, presentation of FY19 audit reports for health department and taxing district and director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Turkey Trot to be held
The Murray Business Lions Club 5K Turkey Trot, Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. This year’s race will be professionally chip timed by Jeff Sparks at Mid South Race Timing. This is an opportunity for company employees to register and wear company T-shirts. A photographer will be on-site to take group pictures. Twenty pies from popular restaurants will be given away. Event T-shirts will also be given. There will be a special award and plaque for the top male and female finishers. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place in the costume contest. A trophy will be awarded to the largest group and special prizes for the shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. Register online at MBLC.Club. Late registration will be taken at 6:30 a.m. the day of the Turkey Trot. Age divisions are from 0 to 100. For more information, contact Susan Davis at murraybusinesslionsclub@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265.
State Cost Share program available
Any county landowner who wants to apply for the next State Cost Share program will need to complete an application by Dec. 1. State Cost Share will assist with soil erosion and pollution problems. Applications are available at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
MES to be honored at public celebration
In recognition of Murray Elementary School being named a National Blue Ribbon School, a community-wide celebration will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. The public is invited to attend.
Good Life plans fall trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o W.A. Erwin, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, hamburger, Hamburger Helper, hot dogs, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, chicken broth, tomato juice, bread, buns and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
FBC Library open to public
The First Baptist Church Library offers Bible studies that may be checked out long-term for Sunday school classes, small group studies or personal use. Selections include studies by Kyle Idleman, David Platt, Sheila Walsh, Chip Ingram, Beth Moore and others. New Christian books and media are added on a daily basis. Library cards are free and not based on church affiliation. The FBC Library is at 302 S. Fourth St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and before and after church services on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information, call 270-753-1282.
