Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Turkey Trot to be held
The Murray Business Lions Club 5K Turkey Trot, Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. This year’s race will be professionally chip timed by Jeff Sparks at Mid South Race Timing. This is an opportunity for company employees to register and wear company T-shirts. A photographer will be on-site to take group pictures. Twenty pies from popular restaurants will be given away. Event T-shirts will also be given. There will be a special award and plaque for the top male and female finishers. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place in the costume contest. A trophy will be awarded to the largest group and special prizes for the shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. Register online at MBLC.Club. Late registration will be taken at 6:30 a.m. the day of the Turkey Trot. Age divisions are from 0 to 100. For more information, contact Susan Davis at murraybusinesslionsclub@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
Concerned Taxpayers meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Winfield Rose will speak on “Socialism: Marxism and Communism.” The public is invited to attend.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Christmas Parade taking applications
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade is taking applications for participants online at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants are required to decorate their floats and vehicle with lights.
Food pantry to open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 22. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
State Cost Share program available
Any county landowner who wants to apply for the next State Cost Share program will need to complete an application by Dec. 1. State Cost Share will assist with soil erosion and pollution problems. Applications are available at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
MES Board to meet
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Bazaar to be Saturday
Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Family Life Center at 5161 Radio Road in Dexter. Available will be baked goods, handcrafted items and trash and treasures. Lunch will be available at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Community Thanksgiving to be held
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the clubhouse for a gift exchange. The hostesses are Linda Deidrick, Janet Farmer and Jackie Helm.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.