CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The public is invited to attend.
Veterans Quilt Ceremony planned
The Veterans Memorial Quilt Ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Courthouse Annex instead of the Calloway County Courthouse, as previously planned. Theresa Schroader will make a presentation of the memorial quilts to honor Robert Hendon, World War II; George Quincy Adams, World War II; Ike Grogan, Korean War; Anthony Wayne Thomas, Vietnam War; and Anthony Lee Marasco, Gulf War. The public is invited to attend this Veterans Day Ceremony.
American Legion to honor veterans
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct Veterans Day ceremonies Monday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Activities will include a rifle salute, a cake-cutting ceremony, and the naming of the Veteran of the Year. Refreshments will be served. All veterans and their families are invited to attend.
Special Olympics to hold registration
Special Olympics basketball will have registration Tuesday, Nov. 12, at First United Methodist Church Gym at 503 Maple St. Entrance is from the back of the gym. New players will register at 5:30 p.m. and returning players at 6 p.m. This is for males and females 8 and older who have been identified by an agency or professional as having an intellectual disability or developmental delay which requires or has required specially-designed instruction. There is both a developmental and advance team and all skill levels are welcome. The season runs from November until March. For more information, call Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Rotary Club breakfast to be Nov. 16
The Murray Rotary Club is hosting the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. Country ham, waffles, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice will be offered for $7 and tickets may be purchased at the door.
Christmas parade taking applications
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade is taking applications for participants online at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants are required to decorate their floats and vehicle with lights.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
MAG to present Holiday Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its 38th annual Holiday Sale of fine art, crafts and gifts Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at Springhill Suites by Marriott. From noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, the sale is open only to MAG members, and from 1-8 p.m. for the public. Saturday, Nov. 16, the sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be on “Being Diabetic Friendly,” with recipes, refreshment and a potluck, presented by Cynthia Barnes.
Free financial course offered
A free one-night event, Financial Peace Live!, will be presented at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westside Baptist Church. This is a three-hour financial course. Registration can be completed online at cpu.com/1101040 or by contacting Paul Rister at 270-293-5455.
Dialysis support group to meet
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
Community Thanksgiving to be held
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Blood donation opportunity
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
