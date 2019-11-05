MWC Garden Department will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dee Keezer on “Kringle Kraft.” The hostesses are Ellen Contri, Martha Crafton and Jean Watkins.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
MSU Art Auction to be Nov. 8
The Murray State University Department of Art and Design will hold its annual Art Auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the sixth floor of the Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State. For more information, call 270-809-3784 or email msu.art@murraystate.edu. This event is free and open to the public.
Sierra Club to meet Thursday
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Room 1119 of the Murray State University Biology Building. The speaker is Angela Magney of Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Princeton, speaking on the farm to table movement and the growth in local farmers’ markets. The public is invited to attend with parking available behind the building.
Thanksgiving Dinner planned
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Bazaar and bake sale to be held
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church will holds its Local Missions Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The church is at 85 Cherry Corner Road. Breakfast and lunch will be served with home baked items for sale with some silent auction items available. The public is invited to attend.
MAG to host exhibit and open reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its November MAG Gallery exhibit, “Wandering Home,” by local artist Bentley Utgaard, from Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 30. An opening reception will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited. For more information, contact the MAG at www.murrayartguild.org.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Kelleher Room. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 270-753-0929.
Democrats offering rides to the polls
The Democratic Headquarters will be offering rides to the polls. Call 270-752-1208.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Vendors sought for Christmas Bazaar
Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be at Kenlake Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Vendors are wanted for an 8-inch table space for $15. Spaces are to be prepaid by Saturday, Nov. 30. For questions, call 270-205-1501.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
