Turkey Trot to be held
The Murray Business Lions Club 5K Turkey Trot, Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. This year’s race will be professionally chip timed by Jeff Sparks at Mid South Race Timing. This is an opportunity for company employees to register and wear company T-shirts. A photographer will be on-site to take group pictures. Twenty pies from popular restaurants will be given away. Event T-shirts will also be given. There will be a special award and plaque for the top male and female finishers. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place in the costume contest. A trophy will be awarded to the largest group and special prizes for the shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. Register online at MBLC.Club. Late registration will be taken at 6:30 a.m. the day of the Turkey Trot. Age divisions are from 0 to 100. For more information, contact Susan Davis at murraybusinesslionsclub@gmail.com.
Hazel Woman’s Club to meet
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Hazel Community Center. The hostesses are Sandra Gallimore and Clarkie Butterworth.
Master Gardener TNT to be Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardener Thursday Night Talk (TNT) Lecture Series will present speaker Terry Little at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Little will talk about plant and bird photography. This event is free and open to all interested.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured: Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Legal Aid to be at Senior Center
Kentucky Legal Aid will be at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
American Legion meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Nov. 21, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This is a week earlier due to Thanksgiving. All veterans are invited to attend.
Christmas Parade taking applications
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade is taking applications for participants online at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants are required to decorate their floats and vehicle with lights.
Food pantry to open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 22. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
State Cost Share program available
Any county landowner who wants to apply for the next State Cost Share program will need to complete an application by Dec. 1. State Cost Share will assist with soil erosion and pollution problems. Applications are available at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
Kiwanis meet Thursday at noon
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Bazaar to be Saturday
Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Family Life Center at 5161 Radio Road in Dexter. Available will be baked goods, handcrafted items and trash and treasures. Lunch will be available at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
